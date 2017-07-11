Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Scorching at Triple-A
McMahon, 22, is slashing .390/.419/.676 with eight home runs, 29 RBI and four steals in 32 games since being promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque.
McMahon has burst back onto the prospect scene in 2017 after a lackluster 2016 campaign. There's currently no place for him to play at the big league level with Nolan Arenado manning the hot corner, but the Rockies may be forced to find a spot for him if he continues to rake.
