Howard received an invite to spring training with the Rockies on Thursday.

Howard earned a promotion to Double-A Hartford last season, where he posted average numbers. He was 5-6 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 90.1 innings over 16 starts. Where he really struggled was with the home run, as he allowed 11 home runs. He did not allow any in his last three starts, so he has something to build off of going into spring training. Expect the 23-year-old to return to the minor leagues for the start of 2017.