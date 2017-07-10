Rockies' Scott Oberg: Inconsistencies continue into All-Star break
Oberg holds a 5.35 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 35.1 innings pitched in the first half of the season.
Oberg has been fairly inconsistent in an otherwise rock-solid bullpen, although he did manage to keep opponents off the scoreboard in eight of his past 10 outings. The right-hander also has 10 holds on the season, but given his elevated 3.3 BB/9 and his shaky performances earlier in the season, it's unlikely that he'll see too many high-leverage situations moving forward.
