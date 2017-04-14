Carle was recalled by the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Carle will fill a spot in the bullpen with Jon Gray going on the 10-day disabled list. Depending on Gray's timetable, the Rockies could choose to go with a four-man rotation until his return and use Carle as an extra reliever. But if the Rockies need to call up another starter, Carle's time in the majors could be short-lived.