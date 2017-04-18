Rockies' Shane Carle: Sent down to Triple-A
Carle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Carle ended up making his major-league debut during his four-day stint with the big club, striking out one in a scoreless inning against San Francisco. He figures to ride the shuttle throughout most of the season, providing a fresh arm occasionally when the bullpen has been taxed.
More News
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...