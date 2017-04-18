Carle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Carle ended up making his major-league debut during his four-day stint with the big club, striking out one in a scoreless inning against San Francisco. He figures to ride the shuttle throughout most of the season, providing a fresh arm occasionally when the bullpen has been taxed.

