Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Picks up RBI after late entry
Cardullo came into Wednesday's game in the fourth inning for Carlos Gonzalez (hand) and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the Rockies' loss to the Dodgers.
The former independent leaguer has played sparingly over the course of April, which likely hasn't helped him at the plate. After Wednesday's bout, Cardullo is hitting just .154 on the season, and although he could see an uptick in playing time until Gonzalez is back to full health, it seems like a long-shot that the 29-year-old will get enough opportunities to produce like he did during spring training when he forced his way onto the major-league roster.
