Cardullo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports reports.

The former independent league star leveraged a strong spring training performance into an Opening Day roster spot, but he'll head back to the minors after batting just .143 in 28 regular season at-bats. If Cardullo finds success against minor-league pitching, he could return to Denver relatively soon, although the impending return of Ian Desmond (hand) may also make things too crowded for Cardullo to find his way back to the big leagues unless another injury strikes. German Marquez will take his place on the 25-man roster.