Rockies' Tom Murphy: Has not done field work
Murphy (forearm) remains in a thumb-extending brace and has not done fielding drills as of Thursday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The goal was to immobilize the injury as long as possible, so he still may have time to return before the end of April. Still, optimism will increase when Murphy starts to ramp up baseball activities and log rehab appearances.
More News
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Undergoes CT scan•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Having forearm evaluated Monday•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Added to disabled list•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Out 4-to-6 weeks with forearm fracture•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: In line to share catching duties•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Smacks second homer since call-up•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...