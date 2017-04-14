Murphy (forearm) remains in a thumb-extending brace and has not done fielding drills as of Thursday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The goal was to immobilize the injury as long as possible, so he still may be able to return before the end of April. Still, optimism will increase when Murphy starts to ramp up baseball activities and log rehab appearances.

