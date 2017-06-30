Rockies' Tom Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A
Murphy was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Murphy had been struggling ever since returning from the DL (forearm) on June 15, going just 1-for-20 with two walks and seven strikeouts in eight games. He will head down to Albuquerque to clear his head and look to recapture the hitting form that he displayed in New Mexico's largest city during the 2016 season. In a corresponding move, the team recalled catcher Ryan Hanigan from Triple-A.
