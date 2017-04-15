Rockies' Tony Wolters: Heads to bench Saturday
Wolters is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Dustin Garneau will take over at catcher Saturday with the Rockies facing left-hander Matt Moore. Wolters will continue to see the bulk of his playing time when the Rockies face right-handers, but manager Bud Black could use a less strict platoon at catcher if Garneau's struggles against lefties continue.
More News
