Wolters is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Wolters will get the day off in favor of Ryan Hanigan, who will catch Jon Gray and bat eighth in the order for the series opener. Moving forward, Wolters should get the bulk of the action behind the plate, and is batting .267/.358/.318 this season.

