Wolters is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Despite having only played in one of the team's previous three contests, Wolters will again return to the bench in favor of Ryan Hanigan. The 25-year-old is currently slashing .288/.387/.340 on the year.

