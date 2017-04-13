Wolters is not in the lineup Thursday's game against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wolters' absence from the lineup is fairly unsurprising considering the Rockies are facing a lefty in Madison Bumgarner. He'll be a good bet to get back behind the plate on Friday against Johnny Cueto.

