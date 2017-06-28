Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of lineup Wednesday
Wolters is not in the lineup Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Wolters will get a day off after going 0-for-5 with one walk and three strikeouts during Tuesday's 14-inning loss to the Giants. In his place, Tom Murphy sets up behind the plate to catch Kyle Freeland while batting eighth.
