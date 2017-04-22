Wolters is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.

The Rockies are facing lefty Matt Moore, so Dustin Garneau will get the start behind the dish and hit eighth. It seems like Wolters has been sitting a lot lately, but it's simply because the Rockies have been facing a lot of southpaws. He should be back in the lineup Sunday against righty Jeff Samardzija.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories