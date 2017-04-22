Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of Saturday's lineup
Wolters is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
The Rockies are facing lefty Matt Moore, so Dustin Garneau will get the start behind the dish and hit eighth. It seems like Wolters has been sitting a lot lately, but it's simply because the Rockies have been facing a lot of southpaws. He should be back in the lineup Sunday against righty Jeff Samardzija.
