Rockies' Tony Wolters: Records three hits in winning effort
Wolters went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.
It was Wolters' second three-hit performance of the season, with the first coming just three days ago. The left-handed hitting catcher doesn't have much power, but he's now sporting a .351 average in limited playing time. The Rockies typically sit him when facing a left-handed pitcher, so Wolters is strictly a second catching option in two-catcher and deep NL-only leagues.
