Wolters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Wolters caught the past two games, but failed to garner a hit and struck out three times total. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Ryan Hanigan to pick up a start behind the dish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast