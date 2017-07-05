Rockies' Tony Wolters: Rides pine Wednesday
Wolters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Wolters caught the past two games, but failed to garner a hit and struck out three times total. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Ryan Hanigan to pick up a start behind the dish.
