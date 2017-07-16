Play

Wolters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Wolters will sit for the second time this series, once again giving way to Ryan Hanigan behind the plate. Since the start of July, Wolters is just 3-for-25 at the plate, bringing his season batting average down more than 20 points to .264.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast