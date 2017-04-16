Story went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

It's been night and day for Story compared to his April in 2016. His three-strikeout clunker Sunday moves him down to a slash line of .114/.264/.250 in 53 plate appearances. It's still early, and Story has been rather streaky in his young career, but he'll need to reduce his lofty 37.7 percent strikeout rate in order to turn things around. The 24-year-old is showing why he was somewhat of a risky early-round pick in drafts. There's plenty of time for him to turn it around, but now would be a good time to see if his owner is panicking.