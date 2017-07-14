Rockies' Trevor Story: Held out Friday

Story is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Story hit just .224/.303/.396 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI during the first half of 2017. His power is evident, but he hasn't been able to get on base regularly, and striking out on 35.2 percent of his plate appearances doesn't exactly exude confidence in fantasy owners. Pat Valaika will start at short while batting seventh in his place during Friday's contest.