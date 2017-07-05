Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits bench Wednesday

Story is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story has just a .488 OPS over the past 14 games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Pat Valaika will take over at shortstop for the evening.

