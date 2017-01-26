Story (thumb) will have to improve his home/road splits in the coming season to reduce the chance of major regression, according to Manny Randhawa of Sports on Earth.

Story was a force to be reckoned with in 176 at-bats at Coors Field, batting .313 with 16 home runs and a 1.086 OPS. However, as one would expect, his numbers tapered off significantly on the road, as he only batted .235 in 196 road at-bats and saw his OPS drop over 300 points. The 24-year-old's future will depend largely on whether he fixes the holes in his swing and adjusts in away games -- five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki managed to overcome the Coors Field Effect in his sophomore season, while former Rockies bust Wilin Rosario saw his stats at home decrease after failing to adjust to the away environments. Story seems to be on track to be ready for spring training following thumb surgery in August.