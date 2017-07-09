Rockies' Trevor Story: Out of Sunday's lineup

Story is out of Sunday's lineup against the White Sox.

Pat Valaika will start at shortstop and hit sixth. Story has been a pretty big disappointment this season, and while he is hitting .265 over his last 25 games, his 36.5 percent strikeout rate and .386 slugging percentage over that stretch do not inspire confidence.

