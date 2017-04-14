Rockies' Trevor Story: Pops first homer of season Thursday
Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Giants.
His fourth-inning blast off Madison Bumgarner was his first homer of the season. Story's April so far in 2017 has been a far cry from last year's, as he's slashing just .143/.268/.314 through 11 games, but Thursday's dinger might have been just what he needed to get going.
