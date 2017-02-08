Story says he has fully recovered from thumb surgery and will be ready for spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story underwent the surgery to repair a torn UCL in August, abruptly ending his dynamic 2016 season. This is great news regarding the young slugger, who set a National League rookie record with 27 home runs and finished the season with a .567 slugging percentage. If Story can cut down on his strikeout rate (31.3 percent), he could find himself among the league's elite power hitters.