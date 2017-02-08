Rockies' Trevor Story: Recovered from thumb surgery
Story says he has fully recovered from thumb surgery and will be ready for spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story underwent the surgery to repair a torn UCL in August, abruptly ending his dynamic 2016 season. This is great news regarding the young slugger, who set a National League rookie record with 27 home runs and finished the season with a .567 slugging percentage. If Story can cut down on his strikeout rate (31.3 percent), he could find himself among the league's elite power hitters.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Looking to level home/road splits•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: To undergo surgery, likely out for season•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Lands on DL with torn thumb ligament•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Still not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Held out with jammed thumb•