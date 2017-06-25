Rockies' Trevor Story: Sits out Sunday

Story is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Story continues to scuffle at the plate this season, slashing just .224/.309/.414 on the season. He'll get the day off with Pat Valaika drawing the start at shortstop.

