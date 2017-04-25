Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Another mediocre outing Monday
Anderson allowed four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five over 5.2 innings for a no-decision in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Nationals.
Anderson has been very underwhelming in his five starts this season, allowing under four runs just once -- against the left-handed heavy Dodgers. The 27-year-old has an ugly 7.11 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings. Shaky command and mechanical issues are holding him back at the moment, and he can't be trusted as a streaming option in deeper leagues, especially when toeing the rubber at Coors Field.
