Anderson allowed four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five over 5.2 innings for a no-decision in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Nationals.

Anderson has been very underwhelming in his five starts this season, allowing under four runs just once -- against the left-handed heavy Dodgers. The 27-year-old has an ugly 7.11 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings. Shaky command and mechanical issues are holding him back at the moment, and he can't be trusted as a streaming option in deeper leagues, especially when toeing the rubber at Coors Field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories