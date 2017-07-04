Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Has surgery Monday
Anderson (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday in Denver, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Anderson was initially set to have the procedure Friday, but ended up delaying it a couple days for unknown reasons. The surgery, which was intended to address the inflammation that Anderson was experiencing in his left knee, is expected to keep him sidelined for at least a month.
