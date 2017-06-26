Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with left knee inflammation, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Anderson lasted just 2.1 innings and allowed four earned runs in his first start back from the disabled list Sunday, and the knee issue could help explain his struggles. It's a tough blow for the 27-year-old, who was activated from the disabled list less than a week ago. It's currently unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return July 6 should he be ready. Chad Qualls was activated from the DL in a corresponding roster move.