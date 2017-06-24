Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Named Sunday's starter
Anderson was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Anderson is set to rejoin the Rockies' rotation after initially serving out of the bullpen following his return from the disabled list. Manager Bud Black hasn't said what his plans are for Anderson following Sunday's start, but he could solidify himself in the rotation if he pitches well. The 27-year-old compiled a 5.85 ERA and 59:29 K:BB through 11 starts (60 innings) before landing on the DL earlier in the season.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Roughed up by Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Works out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Rehab start on tap for Sunday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Will throw side session soon•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...