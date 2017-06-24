Anderson was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Anderson is set to rejoin the Rockies' rotation after initially serving out of the bullpen following his return from the disabled list. Manager Bud Black hasn't said what his plans are for Anderson following Sunday's start, but he could solidify himself in the rotation if he pitches well. The 27-year-old compiled a 5.85 ERA and 59:29 K:BB through 11 starts (60 innings) before landing on the DL earlier in the season.