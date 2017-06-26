Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Roughed up by Dodgers
Anderson allowed four earned runs on five hits across just 2.1 innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out one, walked two and did not factor into the decision.
The sophomore wasn't faring too badly in his first start since coming off the disabled list, at least until the third inning when Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger took him yard. Given his poor outing, it's unclear whether Anderson will receive another turn in the rotation or head back to the bullpen, but more information should be made available on that front this week.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Works out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Rehab start on tap for Sunday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Will throw side session soon•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...