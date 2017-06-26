Anderson allowed four earned runs on five hits across just 2.1 innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out one, walked two and did not factor into the decision.

The sophomore wasn't faring too badly in his first start since coming off the disabled list, at least until the third inning when Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger took him yard. Given his poor outing, it's unclear whether Anderson will receive another turn in the rotation or head back to the bullpen, but more information should be made available on that front this week.