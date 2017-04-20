Anderson (1-3) gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk to take the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He also struck out five batters.

The southpaw faced the tall task of dueling with perennial Cy Young Award candidate Clayton Kershaw, and he wasn't as sharp as he needed to be in order to lead the Rockies to victory. Anderson has been struggling with some arm slot variances and other pitching mechanics as of late which are thought to be affecting his control, and although he walked just one hitter, he was already at 82 pitches at the end of the fifth inning due to some shaky command toward the end of his outing. Anderson will look to put the past three starts behind him when he takes on the Nationals on Monday.