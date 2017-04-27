Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Allows five runs in home loss
Chatwood (2-3) gave up five runs on eight hits (three homers) in five innings against Washington on Wednesday. He struck out four and walked three.
Chatwood has now surrendered four-plus runs in four of his five starts, including allowing a whopping eight homers; the fifth start was a complete-game shutout, just to keep you confused. While the righty turned in a surprisingly effective campaign last year with 12 wins and a 3.87 ERA, there was a lot of good luck in those stats that he hasn't been able to maintain despite a velocity increase this time around. As always, it's hard to own Rockies starters.
