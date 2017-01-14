Chatwood and the Rockies avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.4 million contract Friday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.

Chatwood started a career-high 27 games for the Rockies last year, and while he struggled at Coors Field like many pitchers do, he did post a tidy 1.69 ERA over 13 road starts. It remains to be seen exactly where he will slot in, but he will head into this season with a spot in the team's rotation. He finished 2016 with a respectable 12 wins and 3.87 ERA, and another effective campaign would help him as he heads into free agency next offseason.

