Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Continues home struggles Tuesday
Chatwood (6-10) allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's loss to the Reds.
Chatwood was mostly able to pitch out trouble, but allowed runs in the first, third and fifth innings. He has struggled with Coors Field's hitter-friendly conditions all season, posting a poor 6.28 ERA in 43 home innings and a tidy 3.19 mark in 62 frames on the road. Those splits suggest Chatwood is likely to bounce back in his first start after the All-Star Break, as he draws the Mets at Citi Field one week from Sunday.
