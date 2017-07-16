Chatwood was lifted from Saturday's start due to a calf strain he suffered in warmups, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander recorded just one out prior to exiting Saturday, yet still managed to allow four earned runs on 19 pitches, raising his season ERA to 4.74. Although it's unclear as to the extent of the injury, the team will likely provide further evaluations throughout the week, as Chatwood is not slated to start again until next Saturday against Pittsburgh.