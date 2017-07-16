Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Diagnosed with strained calf
Chatwood was lifted from Saturday's start due to a calf strain he suffered in warmups, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander recorded just one out prior to exiting Saturday, yet still managed to allow four earned runs on 19 pitches, raising his season ERA to 4.74. Although it's unclear as to the extent of the injury, the team will likely provide further evaluations throughout the week, as Chatwood is not slated to start again until next Saturday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Likely headed for DL•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Exits start with apparent injury•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Continues home struggles Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Suffers loss in road start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Walks eight in wild performance Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Allows two runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...