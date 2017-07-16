Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Exits start with apparent injury
Chatwood was forced to leave Saturday's start against the Mets in the first inning due to an undisclosed injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Chatwood wasted no time getting into trouble against the Mets hitters, walking Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera before allowing a three-run homer to Jay Bruce. After walking the next batter, manager Bud Black and a trainer made the decision to remove the young starter from the game after just 19 pitches. More information should become available once the team has better determined the extent of the injury.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Continues home struggles Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Suffers loss in road start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Walks eight in wild performance Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Allows two runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Six strong innings in no-decision versus Pirates•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Delivers strong start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...