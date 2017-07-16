Chatwood was forced to leave Saturday's start against the Mets in the first inning due to an undisclosed injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Chatwood wasted no time getting into trouble against the Mets hitters, walking Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera before allowing a three-run homer to Jay Bruce. After walking the next batter, manager Bud Black and a trainer made the decision to remove the young starter from the game after just 19 pitches. More information should become available once the team has better determined the extent of the injury.