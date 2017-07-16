Chatwood (calf) was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood had troubles warming up for Saturday's game but attempted to start anyway, and ended up allowing four earned runs before recording his second out. Reports came out later that the team planned on placing Chatwood on the DL, and the Rockies ultimately confirmed them with Sunday's transaction. To take his spot on the roster, Ian Desmond (calf) was activated from the DL.