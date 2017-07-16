Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Likely headed for DL
Chatwood (calf) is expected to land on the disabled list Sunday, Troy Renck of KMGH-TV reports. The right-hander was removed from his start Saturday after just 19 pitches.
Chatwood didn't feel right while warming up prior to Saturday's game and was unable to pitch through it. If Chatwood lands on the disabled list, the Rockies will need to find a replacement for the rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Diagnosed with strained calf•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Exits start with apparent injury•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Continues home struggles Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Suffers loss in road start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Walks eight in wild performance Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Allows two runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...