Chatwood (calf) is expected to land on the disabled list Sunday, Troy Renck of KMGH-TV reports. The right-hander was removed from his start Saturday after just 19 pitches.

Chatwood didn't feel right while warming up prior to Saturday's game and was unable to pitch through it. If Chatwood lands on the disabled list, the Rockies will need to find a replacement for the rotation.

