Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Notches first victory of season
Chatwood (1-2) fired a two-hit shutout with one walk while striking out four to notch the victory Saturday against the Giants.
Chatwood had all the run support he would need when Nolan Arenado launched a solo shot in the first inning. After failing to post a quality start in the hitter-friendly environments of both Coors Field and Miller Park to start the year, Chatwood responded quite well when given a start in a pitcher's park to lower his ERA to 3.54. He's clearly a pitcher to consider placing in fantasy lineups in most of his road contests. He'll face the Giants again - this time in Colorado - in his next start on Friday.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Hit with second loss of season•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Suffers loss in Milwaukee•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Locked into major league rotation•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Enjoying steady spring showing•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Dazzles against Giants in final 2016 start•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...