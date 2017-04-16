Chatwood (1-2) fired a two-hit shutout with one walk while striking out four to notch the victory Saturday against the Giants.

Chatwood had all the run support he would need when Nolan Arenado launched a solo shot in the first inning. After failing to post a quality start in the hitter-friendly environments of both Coors Field and Miller Park to start the year, Chatwood responded quite well when given a start in a pitcher's park to lower his ERA to 3.54. He's clearly a pitcher to consider placing in fantasy lineups in most of his road contests. He'll face the Giants again - this time in Colorado - in his next start on Friday.