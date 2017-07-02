Chatwood (6-9) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over 6.1 innings against the D-Backs on Saturday, striking out six and walking three.

It's been a rough past couple of starts for Chatwood, who ends the road trip sporting a 7.83 ERA and a 9:11 K:BB over two starts. Other than a three-run fourth inning Saturday, the right-hander was holding the potent D-Backs' lineup in check before getting into a mess in the seventh. Following an error by shortstop Trevor Story, Chatwood allowed a triple to Jeff Mathis, a sacrifice fly to Ketel Marte and a double to David Peralta before exiting. The 27-year-old leads the Rockies with 83 strikeouts this season, but has also walked a staggering 53 hitters, the most in the major leagues.