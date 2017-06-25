Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Walks eight in wild performance Saturday
Chatwood (6-8) took the loss Saturday against the Dodgers, giving up four runs over 3.1 innings. He walked eight and struck out three.
The concern here, obviously, is Chatwood recording just 10 outs while allowing eight men to reach via base on balls. Of the 88 pitches he threw, only 41 were strikes. Chatwood's K:BB is now a dismal 77:50, though his ERA is just 4.32. He had given up just five runs over his previous 26 innings (four starts), so this was definitely a regression from his preferred path.
