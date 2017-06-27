Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Acquired by Rockies
Rosscup was acquired by the Rockies on Monday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Carasiti,
Rosscup owned a sharp 2.60 ERA and 39:8 K:BB over just 27.2 innings in relief at Triple-A Iowa, but without room on the Cubs' roster, he was designated for assignment last week. He will give the Rockies some much needed left-handed organizational depth in their bullpen.
