Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Called up Saturday
Rosscup was called up to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rosscup, recently acquired from the Cubs, will provide left-handed relief for a team that desperately needs it. Although he's only appeared in one major-league game this season, the 29-year-old tossed 26.2 innings for the Cubs in 2016, posting a 4.39 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.
