Rosscup was called up to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rosscup, recently acquired from the Cubs, will provide left-handed relief for a team that desperately needs it. Although he's only appeared in one major-league game this season, the 29-year-old tossed 26.2 innings for the Cubs in 2016, posting a 4.39 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.