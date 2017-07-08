Rosscup was called up to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rosscup was recently acquired from the Cubs, and comes up to provide left-handed relief for a Rockies team that desperately needs it. Although he's only appeared in one major-league game this season, the 29-year-old tossed 26.2 innings of work in 2016, posting a 4.39 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP for Chicago.