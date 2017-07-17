Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Shipped back to minors
Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rosscup made two relief appearances since the All-Star break, allowing one run in three innings of work. Since he's likely unavailable for a few days, the Rockies will send him back to the minors in exchange for Jairo Diaz and his fresh arm. Rosscup's strong showing could punch his ticket back to the majors relatively soon, however.
