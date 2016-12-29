Ross Ohlendorf: Signs to play in Japan
Ohlendorf signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, the Japan Times reports.
Ohlendorf struggled with a 4.66 ERA for the Reds last season in 64 games out of the bullpen. At age 34 next season, he may finish his career in Japan.
