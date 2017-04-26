Puckett is working to develop a third pitch -- a curveball -- in hopes of climbing through the Royals' farm system Damien Sordelett of MiLB.com reports.

The Royals' second-round pick in 2016 was primarily a fastball-changeup pitcher at Pepperdine University, but he understands that having a third weapon in the arsenal is required for professional success. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Puckett, has thrived in his first three starts this season with the High-A Wilmington. He is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings. Puckett, 22, is the club's No. 5 pitching prospect and should be on the radar across all dynasty formats.