Royals' A.J. Puckett: Developing third pitch
Puckett is working to develop a third pitch -- a curveball -- in hopes of climbing through the Royals' farm system Damien Sordelett of MiLB.com reports.
The Royals' second-round pick in 2016 was primarily a fastball-changeup pitcher at Pepperdine University, but he understands that having a third weapon in the arsenal is required for professional success. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Puckett, has thrived in his first three starts this season with the High-A Wilmington. He is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings. Puckett, 22, is the club's No. 5 pitching prospect and should be on the radar across all dynasty formats.
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...