Royals' Al Alburquerque: Has contract selected Monday
Alburquerque Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Albuequerque is back up with the big club for a second time this season after being dropped from the 40-man earlier in the year. He owns a 6.75 ERA and 6:3 K:BB through four major-league innings this season. In order to clear room on the roster, Eric Skoglund was sent to Triple-A while Matt Strahm was transferred to the 60-day DL.
More News
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Designated for assignment Sunday•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Notches first hold of 2017•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Headed up to majors•
-
Royals' Al Alburquerque: Receives spring training invitation•
-
Mariners' Al Alburquerque: Signs minor league deal with Seattle•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...